Friends looking for answers after model guitar stolen from grave in Mineola

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – A model guitar was stolen from an East Texas guitar player’s gravesite, now his friends are determined to find it and bring it back.

Beside the grave of Lesley Paul Clanton was a model guitar meant to honor him and his passion for music. Someone stole it from the site earlier this year.

The blue guitar is made of steel and costs about $150. His friends say it holds great sentimental value, as it is modeled after a guitar he used to play.

“You know, he said, ‘all your cares would go away, because it’s the music that heals everybody,'” Kelsey DuBose said of her friend. “He was always the biggest one about music being the healer of everything.”

Still anxious to get the guitar back, one close friend fears it was stolen so it could be sold as scrap metal.

Les was loved in his East Texas community for the way he performed and for cheering up others.

Though it has been a year since his passing, friends still remember his songs and smile.

Anyone with information about the stolen guitar is asked to contact the Clanton family at 903-850-7707.