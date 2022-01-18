Friends of Lilly Thornburgh, Tyler Legacy student, talk about the dangers of drunk driving

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After a 17-year-old Tyler Legacy student died from a crash involving a driver who was intoxicated, her friends are hoping people will use this as a lesson to prevent drunk driving.

Unfortunately, the loved ones of Lilly Thornburgh are going through this difficult situation.

On Friday, Thornburgh was on her way home when the unthinkable happened.

“She was going home. I think she had just gotten food and she was going home. She was turning to go back to her house and a Tahoe hit her at a really, really high speed,” said Avery Curbow, Thornburgh’s best friend.

After flipping several times, the crash left Thornburgh fighting for her life in the hospital.

Her parents took her off of life support on Monday, and 24-year-old Jason Charles was charged with intoxicated manslaughter.

“When something like this happens it’s hard and it’s just weird when it’s someone who’s close to you versus someone on the news you don’t know,” said Katie Curbow, Thornburgh’s best friend.

The same weekend, a deputy was injured in Henderson County also by a drunk driver.

Thornburgh’s friends hope her death won’t be in vain.

“I know that it will affect our community a lot because it’s going to bring a lot of awareness of how bad our situations are,” said Avery.

One of the girls shared some advice with East Texans to avoid drunk driving.

“It’s so easy. Just get a ride,” said Katie.