HEMPHILL, Texas (KETK) – The Six Mile Volunteer Fire Department said that Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Highway 87 in Hemphill is a total loss after a fire burned the church on Saturday night.

Six Mile VFD Chief Lonnie Johnston said that firefighters arrived on the scene around 10 p.m. on Saturday and were able to put out the fire by 12:30 a.m. Six Mile VFD and the State Fire Marshall’s Office are at the scene today trying to determine why the fire started.

Pineland Volunteer Fire Department and Fairmount Volunteer Fire Department assisted Six Mile VFD at the scene, according to Chief Johnston.