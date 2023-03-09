TYLER, Texas (KETK) – March 9 marks 36 years since KETK News has been on the air.

In honor of this anniversary, we dipped into the KETK Archives to take a look at our 25th anniversary special, which aired back in 2012, done by former KETK reporter Casey Claiborne.

For a behind-the-scenes look at day-to-day operations for local journalists going out, writing, researching, chasing down leads, shooting stories, editing, going live and so much more, see our four-part series below:

Part 1: How KETK got started

We didn’t start at our current location on Loop 323 in Tyler. Our first building was in Jacksonville and we were supposed to be KTRG, but eventually became K-East Texas-K, also known as ‘Keeping East Texas Covered’.

Part 2: A look back at 25 years of KETK Sports

You might recognize KETK’s original sports anchor, Jim Knox. He’s now known for his unique sideline reporting for Fox Sports Southwest, but he started right here in East Texas.

Following Knox, Danny Elzner took over at the sports desk, and was here for the next two decades.

Part 3: A look back at 25 years of KETK Weather

In 1987, TV 56 News had been going strong for about eight months. But soon, the news came to the news station. An F-3 tornado plowed through East Texas, hitting the KETK building. There were only a few employees working that day.

It took less than two days for the station to get back on the air, but much longer for newsroom and other off-screen areas and functions to recover. Because KETK’s broadcast tower and transmitter were located farther to the northwest, and away from the tornado, that facility was spared.

Part 4: How the TV world has changed since the beginning of KETK

Part four of our silver anniversary series took at look at how the TV world had changed since the inception of our station, and there have been so many more changes in the next 16 years.

Texas American Broadcasting sold the station to Region 56 Network, a subsidiary of Lone Star Broadcasting in 1989. KETK moved locations to Richmond Road in Tyler.

The station was acquired by several different media companies over the years, and has been owned by by Nexstar Media Group since 2015. We now produce nearly 50 hours of news programming per week.

From everyone in the KETK Newsroom, both on-air and behind the scenes, thank you for watching us and inviting us into your homes for the past 36 years.