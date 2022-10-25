JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — A round of severe weather moved through East Texas on Monday night, and some areas saw more damage than others. Jerry Phifer, a Jacksonville resident, said that around 11:27 p.m. the storm hit their house.

“About that time it sounded like a Union Pacific railroad was coming through my front yard,” said Phifer.

When he heard the noise, Phifer said he and his wife got out of bed and into a safer part of the house.

Cherokee County was under a severe thunderstorm warning at the time the Phifer’s house was damaged, but he believes a tornado touched down.

“We thought trees had hit the house, but instead, my whole entire front porch was gone,” Phifer said.

Phifer said that parts from the porch, including the porch swing, had blown on top of the house and all over his yard. He has lived in his house for about 30 years and said he has never seen a storm hit from this direction.

“That’s a 150-year-old post that was holding my porch right there and it just took it all and just picked it up and threw it away,” Phifer said.

Although there was major damage on the porch, some items remained unharmed. Phifer told KETK News that one of his nearby neighbors had no damage at all.

Damage on their property ranged from the front porch, the roof and a large cedar tree that was split behind the house.

Thankfully, no one in the family was hurt, but they were unsure how to report the damage. To submit a report to the National Weather Service, visit their storm report page here.