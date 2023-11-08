FRUTIVALE, Texas (KETK) — The Fruitvale Independent School District was awarded a federal grant of $78,750 to improve school safety programs.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced the grant aimed at improving security, including violence prevention training for law enforcement, in addition to physical security like metal detectors and new technology that improves the time it takes to notify local law enforcement during an emergency.

According to a release, the award comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s School Violence Prevention Program with a “significant” portion being authorized by Cornyn’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to address concerns that have led to mass shootings.

“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student or teacher should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” Cornyn said. “In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are being delivered through this funding to prevent violence in Texas schools.”