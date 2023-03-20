LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The 74th Annual Angelina County Fair kicked off on Monday at the George H. Henderson Expo Center in Lufkin.

Ahead of the big showcase, one executive ambassador is getting the barn lined up for the animals. Justin Boulware, an executive ambassador Angelina County Fair, has attended with his family every year since he was 4-years-old.

“Full force, full throttle all day long Wednesday. You know the animals moved in so that way everything‘s ready for the animals to move in it,” Boulware said.

Depending on the students’ animals, some take about 12 months to prepare for the Ag Mechanics show, which took place Tuesday at 11 a.m.

“A lot of these guys have had their steers since April and May,” said Boulware.

Organizers have a variety of contests so all students can participate. On top of animal shows and judging, there will be live music, a BBQ cook-off, an auction and more.

Angelina County Fair Schedule 2023

“We have a week full of events planned to highlight the youth of Angelina County,” said Kody Jenkins, the executive director of the Angelina County Fair.

They can showcase their passion and maybe earn a spot in the weekend’s big sale.

“Kids have either built, baked or raised projects to exhibit here in hopes to win a slot in our auction on Saturday at 4 o’clock,” said Jenkins.

The Angelina County Fair has various competitions, shows, and events for everyone in the family. It all revolves around the youth of Angelina County and teaches the lesson that hard work does pay off.

The county fair goes until Saturday, closing the week off with an auction and barbecue.