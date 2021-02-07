FULL LIST: East Texas gets nearly 15,000 vaccines for week of Feb. 8

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Almost 15,000 COVID-19 vaccines are shipping out to East Texas this week.

Lufkin and Texarkana join Longview and Tyler as vaccine hubs for the week of Feb. 8.

Jacksonville, Canton and Kilgore were locations added to the list of providers this week as vaccine allocations in Texas grow.

Meanwhile, Camp and Cass counties failed to make this week’s allocation list even though they were included last week.

Even with the expanded rollout, the Texas Department of State Health Services considers vaccine supply to be limited and only those who fall under Phase 1A or 1B are eligible.

Phase 1A includes front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities.

Phase 1B includes people ages 65 and up, or people 16 and up with health conditions that increase their risk of severe illness.

DSHS is estimating that vaccines will be available to the general public this spring, though they say availability depends on vaccine supply.

DSHS advises eligible persons to check the website of the provider, and call the provider only if the website doesn’t answer their questions.

ANGELINA COUNTY

Angelina County and Cities Health District Lufkin – 2,000 Moderna doses

BOWIE COUNTY

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Texarkana – 2,000 Moderna doses

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Brookshire’s Pharmacy Jacksonville – 100 Moderna doses

Cherokee County Health Department Jacksonville – 200 Moderna doses

Brookshire’s Pharmacy Rusk – 100 Moderna doses

GREGG COUNTY

HENDERSON COUNTY

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

SMITH COUNTY

VAN ZANDT