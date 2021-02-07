FULL LIST: East Texas gets nearly 15,000 vaccines for week of Feb. 8

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Almost 15,000 COVID-19 vaccines are shipping out to East Texas this week.
Lufkin and Texarkana join Longview and Tyler as vaccine hubs for the week of Feb. 8.
Jacksonville, Canton and Kilgore were locations added to the list of providers this week as vaccine allocations in Texas grow.
Meanwhile, Camp and Cass counties failed to make this week’s allocation list even though they were included last week.
Even with the expanded rollout, the Texas Department of State Health Services considers vaccine supply to be limited and only those who fall under Phase 1A or 1B are eligible.
Phase 1A includes front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities.
Phase 1B includes people ages 65 and up, or people 16 and up with health conditions that increase their risk of severe illness.
DSHS is estimating that vaccines will be available to the general public this spring, though they say availability depends on vaccine supply.
DSHS advises eligible persons to check the website of the provider, and call the provider only if the website doesn’t answer their questions.
ANGELINA COUNTY
- Angelina County and Cities Health District Lufkin – 2,000 Moderna doses
BOWIE COUNTY
- CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Texarkana – 2,000 Moderna doses
CHEROKEE COUNTY
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy Jacksonville – 100 Moderna doses
- Cherokee County Health Department Jacksonville – 200 Moderna doses
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy Rusk – 100 Moderna doses
GREGG COUNTY
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview – 2,925 Pfizer doses
- Wellness Pointe Longview/Pine Tree – 100 Moderna doses
- Wellness Pointe Kilgore – 100 Moderna doses
HENDERSON COUNTY
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy Athens – 100 Moderna doses
- Family Circle of Care Athens – 100 Moderna doses
- Medical Associates of Athens – 100 Moderna doses
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy Chandler – 100 Moderna doses
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy Kemp – 100 Moderna doses
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy Mabank – 100 Moderna doses
- Cedar Creek Wellness Group – 100 Moderna doses
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
- East Texas Community Health Services Nacogdoches – 100 Moderna doses
- Kroger Pharmacy Nacogdoches – 100 Moderna doses
- Memorial Family Medicine Nacogdoches– 200 Moderna doses
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital – 500 Moderna doses
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital Professional Group – 200 Moderna doses
SMITH COUNTY
- NET Health Tyler – 1,950 Pfizer doses
- UT Health Science Center Tyler – 1,950 Pfizer doses
- Department of State Health Services Public Health Region 4/5 Tyler HQ – 500 Moderna doses
- Tyler Family Circle of Care (E. Houston) – 100 Moderna doses
- Tyler Family Circle of Care (N. Glenwood Blvd) – 100 Moderna doses
VAN ZANDT
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy Canton – 100 Moderna doses
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy Van – 200 Moderna doses