FRUITVALE, Texas (KETK) – Several fire departments responded to a fully involved structure fire in Fruitvale on Wednesday.

Around 6:45 p.m., the Fruitvale Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire off of County Road 1133. Caden Mosher, with the Grand Saline Fire Department, said upon arrival, FFD called for assistance from the Grand Saline, Edgewood and South Van Zandt Fire Departments. Grand Saline Police Department was also on the scene.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Van Zandt County Fire Marshal.