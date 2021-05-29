Fun Forest Pool opens in Tyler after two years of renovations

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Fun Forest Pool in Tyler opened after two years of renovation.

The pool located at 900 N. Glenwood Blvd, was renovated in 2020 and was set to open for the 2021 season.

On Saturday the pool had grand reopening ceremony.

“We tried to open, however, COVID stopped us from opening the pool,” Angela Bennis, a recreation manager for the city of Tyler said. “Before that, the pool was being renovated so it’s been two years since anyone has used the pool and we are are very excited to get it open.”

The Fun Forest Pool is free to the public and will be open for the following schedule during the 2021 pool season.

  • Wednesday through Friday – Noon to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday -1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tyler Transit will offer free rides to Fun Forest Pool all summer. Riders will need to notify the driver that they are going to the Fun Forest Pool to receive the free ride. All children 12 and under will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

