Funding awarded for left-turn lane at dangerous intersection in Chapel Hill after push from Schaefer

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – Eight months after a major accident sent an infant and two adults to the hospital, a dangerous intersection in the Chapel Hill area has received funding for a left-turn lane.

Back on October 14, a Toyota Camry was stopped to turn left at the intersection of HWY 64 and Wolfe Lane when they were hit from behind, which sent them into oncoming traffic.

The car was then hit by a gasoline tanker, which spilled the flammable liquid over the highway. An infant and driver of the Camry, along with the tanker driver, were taken to the hospital.

A woman who lived at the scene cared for the tanker driver after the crash and told KETK News that she has always been worried about school buses on the road due to the frequent number of wrecks.

State Representative Matt Schaefer (R) represents the Tyler and Chapel Hill areas. He pushed the Texas Department of Transportation to allocate funds for a left-turn lane to be installed on the road, saying that flashing lights were not enough.

His office announced on Tuesday that the funding had been obtained, saying that the building of the lane would be life-saving.

The danger imposed by the SH 64/Wolfe Lane intersection had to be addressed in a more lasting manner than just flashing lights. I knew that it would be a challenge to obtain the funding, as there is competition across the state to secure necessary dollars from the agency for roads and improvement projects. But TxDOT worked hard to get the funds needed to permanently address the danger by building a left turn lane. This is a huge success for Chapel Hill residents, and it will save many lives in the future. Rep. Matt Schaefer