POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A fundraiser is being held for a Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy after he was involved in a serious accident back in May that has led to several surgeries.

On May 12, Deputy Caleb Boyer with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a major accident while responding to a call. Boyer has been in the hospital since, after suffering serious injuries. After several surgeries, Boyer is now in rehab fighting to get back to his new normal.

Photo Courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Polk County is hosting a Ragball tournament, live auction and BBQ sale on July 15 at Pedigo Park to help raise money for Boyer’s recovery and future needs he may have, according to the release.

