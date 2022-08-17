RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A t-shirt fundraiser is being held to support the family of fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos who was killed in the line of duty in late July.

The fundraiser will go on through Sunday, Sept. 4. 100% of the profits will be donated to the Friendly Baptist Church c/o Deputy Lorenzo Bustos Memorial Fund, who will donate directly to the Bustos Family.

To support the fundraiser and purchase a shirt, click here.

Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos

Bustos died on July 29 morning after a traffic stop when he was struck by an alleged drunk driver. He was 29 and leaves behind a wife, three children and countless other family and friends.