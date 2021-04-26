East Texas 2-year-old in critical condition after falling into hot tub; Fundraiser set up for medical expenses

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas 2-year-old is fighting for his life after a swimming accident that happened Sunday at a Kilgore hotel.

Luke Wayne Killough was about to go swimming with his sister Sunday at the Kilgore Holiday Inn and Suites.

According to Luke’s mother Dominique, both Luke and Tabitha are very careful around water and know not to go in without floaties on. On Sunday, Luke fell into the hot tub.

Luke’s sister Tabitha tried to save him, but was not able to. She ran and got her father, Scott Killough, who was nearby making a bottle for their baby. Dominique said that Tabitha told her father that her “boogie”, a nickname for her brother, was floating face-down in the hot tub.

Scott raced over, pulled Luke from the water and performed CPR until medical services arrived. He also helped Luke throw up a banana nut muffin that had become stuck in his throat. Dominique said that Kilgore PD showed up to the scene first, but would not perform CPR on Luke.

Luke was life-flighted to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas and is in critical condition. He is currently on a ventilator on the lowest setting, as doctors are trying to let him breathe on his own.

His mother said that doctors told her that they will not know the full extent of the damage until 72 hours after the accident.

Luke's uncle set up a GoFundMe for Luke's medical expenses.

The fundraiser has a goal of $50,000 and was created Monday afternoon.