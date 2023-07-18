SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A fundraiser/medical account has been set up for Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham to help cover expenses for his double lung transplant.

Windham has been on the transplant list since June 21 and traveled down to Houston on Sunday after hearing they had a donor for him. Sadly, the transplant did not happen as the donors lungs were unusable.

On Tuesday, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced that a medical account has been set up at Farmers State Bank for donations to offset the transplant expenses when the time comes. The account is listed under “Kevin Windham Fundraiser.”

The sheriff’s office also announced they have a plate lunch and raffle fundraiser set for Aug. 18. The Shelby County cookers will be preparing chicken leg quarters, potato salad, beans, bread, homemade dessert and a drink for $10.