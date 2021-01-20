Fundraiser started for Troup family after losing home to fire

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – A Facebook fundraiser has been started for a Troup single mom after she lost her home to a fire Tuesday morning.

The mobile home fire began at 10:15 a.m. in the 19800 block of Franklin Dr. just off HWY 135. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said that an official cause of the fire has not been determined, but one of the children inside when it started told him it could be cooking related.

Brooks said that three children were inside the mobile home when the fire started. He said that two of the children were fifteen years old and the other was four. One of the teens and the young child were siblings, but the second fifteen-year-old was a family friend.

One of the children inside was hospitalized with smoke inhalation. Brooks was able to say that it was the family friend, but due to HIPPA rules could not release their name.

Unfortunately, three family pets, two cats and a dog, perished in the fire that destroyed the home.

The inside of the Beltran home (Photo via Facebook Fundraiser)

According to the fundraiser, the home belonged to JoAnna Beltran, who is a single mother of five children.

I can’t begin to describe the feeling that they are going through. They have lost everything! Anything will help!!! Please! Please! Let’s help this sweet family! Facebook Fundraiser for the Beltran Family

The fundraiser was organized by Brooke Clague and was started just hours after the fire. Within nearly 24 hours, it raised nearly $4,000. The overall goal is to reach $10,000.

To help contribute to the fundraiser, click here.