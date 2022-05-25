PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Funeral and vigil arrangements for former Palestine ISD teacher and coach Michael Coyne have been announced.

Coyne was killed by a wrong-way driver coming back from a Mavericks game on I-45 in Wilmer on Sunday night. Two students were in the car with him, and they were taken to a Dallas hospital for treatment.

The Dallas Mavericks honored Coyne’s memory Tuesday night before their game.

According to a source from the school district, a visitation open to the public will be at First Baptist Church Palestine on Friday from 5-7 p.m. A funeral service open to the public will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in the same location.

In addition to that, a community-led vigil will be held on Thursday at the Palestine High School parking lot at 7:30 p.m.

Coyne was a speech and communication teacher at Palestine ISD for three years and served as coach for the junior high girl’s basketball, volleyball and track teams.

Those who knew Coyne said he was an inspiration.

“He was just a great friend and a great person who built confidence in other people, but also just enjoyed life,” said Larissa Loveless with Palestine ISD Communications.