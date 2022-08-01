TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has announced the funeral arrangements for fallen Deputy Lorenzo Bustos.

The funeral will be held at Green Acres Baptist Church on Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, located at 1607 Troup Hwy in Tyler.

Bustos died early Friday morning during a traffic stop when he was struck by an alleged drunk driver. He was 29 and leaves behind a wife, three children and countless other family and friends.

He began working in law enforcement in 2012 as a corrections officer, where worked hard and rose through the ranks, eventually being promoted to sergeant and remained there until 2020, when he graduated from the East Texas Police Academy. He went on to work for the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, then the Henderson Police Department as a patrol officer and eventually moving to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office in February of 2022.