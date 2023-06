GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Hawkins ISD announced funeral and candlelight services for a student who died in a weekend crash.

A visitation for Jaykob Dodd will be held on Thursday at the Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer from 6 to 8 p.m., and the funeral will be held on Friday starting at 10 a.m. with the burial to follow at Enoch Cemetery.

The district said a candlelight service will be held on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. in the Hawkins ISD parking lot.

An obituary for Dodd can be found here.