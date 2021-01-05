Funeral service to be held on Tuesday for victims of crash that killed 4, injured 2

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A funeral service will be held on Tuesday for victims in a car wreck that killed four and injured two others.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Dec. 28 at 11:25 a.m. at of FM 757 and FM 2767. The driver of a GMC truck pulled into the path of a Peterbilt, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The driver of a 2017 GMC Sierra, Juan Manuel Villanueva, 26, Overton, was going south on FM 757. He failed to yield the right of way and collided with the Peterbilt going east on FM 2767, the DPS said.

Sara Vasquez, 53, Overton, was reported dead on the scene. Her daughter, Bianca Villanueva, 13, of Carlisle, Jose Alejandro Vasquez, 15, and Edgar Perales, 17, were also killed.

Bianca and Sara will be laid to rest on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church in Henderson.

Bianca was a student at Carlise High School, and they will have a program to honor her on Tuesday as well. This will not be open to the public.

Jose Alejandro Vasquez’s funeral was held on Dec. 28 in Tyler.

There has been an outpour of support for the people who lost family members in this crash.

La Monita Michoacana, a local ice cream shop, recently announced on social media they will be selling popsicles, ice cream and other items to support the family of Edgar and Jose.

A GoFundMe was previously created to help Bianca and Sara’s family with funeral costs, since their grandmother had just died two days before the crash. The family raised $13, 825 with help from their community.

The owner of 4 Kids restaurant also held a fundraiser and promised to donate all of his earning for a day towards the families of those involved in the crash.