HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Funeral services will be held for a Henderson ISD student on Saturday after the district announced they were mourning the loss of a student.

Services for Joshua Simpson will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church on 207 West Main Street. A burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park on 1001 North Van Buren Street.

In addition, the district asked the community to rally around the family by donating to Simpson’s memorial fund to help cover the cost of funeral expenses, and said donations can be made at any Vera Bank location.

Photo courtesy of Henderson ISD.