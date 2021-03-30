Funeral services for East Texas woman killed during tornado set for later this week

DEADWOOD, Texas (KETK) – Funeral services for Cynthia Laird, the lone victim of Saturday’s tornadoes in East Texas, will be Thursday.

Services will be held at the Hawthorn Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Larry Harville and Rev. Mike Lauxman officiating. Laird will be buried in Adams Cemetery in Carthage.

Visitation for Laird will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 21 at Hawthorn Funeral Home in Carthage

Laird passed away at age 46 on March 27 at her home in Deadwood when heavy winds brought a tree down on her house.

She went to school in Carthage, graduating with the Bulldog class of 1993. She worked at Dollar and Family Dollar stores, and worked as a nurse’s aide for Briarcliff and Winkler House in Carthage.

She was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. According to her obituary, Laird loved her dogs, fishing, hunting and any time with family and her granddaughter.

Laird is survived by her husband, mother, children, step-children, nieces and nephews and one grandchild.

She is the lone reported death from the tornadoes that rocked East Texas Saturday.