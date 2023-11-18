GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The community of Gilmer was in mourning on Saturday as funeral services were held for sisters Mandy Ray and Shakerrie Waters.

The two were killed at a home in the 2800 block of U.S Highway 271 South near Bluebird Road on Saturday Nov. 4. A suspect in their murder 41-year-old Alvin McKnight Jr. was arrested in California on Wednesday night, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

The funeral service was held at the Gilmer Civic Center at 12 p.m. on Saturday. Flowers can be sent to Turner Brothers located at 317 East Marshall Street in Gilmer.