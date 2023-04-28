TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Memorial services have been set for an Arp High School senior who passed Wednesday after a car crash in Smith County.

Services for Thomas Fuller will be held at the Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler with a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday and the funeral service will be on Monday at 10 a.m.

“Thank you very much for your support during this difficult time for our school district,” Arp ISD said. “Grief counselors are available for Arp ISD students and staff as needed on all three of our campuses.”

The school district said Fuller was a member of the football team, powerlifting team and ran track during his junior year.