SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Funeral arrangements will be held on Sept. 5 for a Shelby County deputy who died in a Tuesday crash.

Services for Matthew Pierson will be held at Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Lufkin. Public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with the service beginning at 10 a.m. A burial will follow at Blue Springs Cemetery in Etoile.

The sheriff’s office said food for the family can be dropped off at Etoile Volunteer Fire Department or the Etoile Water Department beginning at 8 a.m. on Sept. 5.

“Condolences may be sent to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, or dropped off at the memorial vehicle set up at our agency,” the sheriff’s office said. “We will forward everything to Deputy Pierson’s family.”