Funeral set for Corbin Stiefer, Tyler man who was focus of search

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Funeral services for Corbin Stiefer, 21, will take place Jan. 19 at Glenwood Church of Christ in Tyler.

Stiefer was found dead on Wednesday near his car on Toll 49. He had disappeared earlier from a Tyler home. His family had previously said he was “very ill” and struggled with Crohn’s disease.

The visitation is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway. The funeral will take place at 2 p.m. the next day at the church, 5210 Hollytree Drive.

Stiefer was found a few hundred yards from where his vehicle was discovered. Law enforcement said there was no sign of foul play.

“He was just a fun, fun-loving, joyful person with a good sense of humor,” Carys Stiefer, Stiefer’s mother, told KETK earlier this week.

Dewayne Manning, Stiefer’s grandfather, spoke of the impact his grandson made on his family and community. “The loss of Corbin was really, really a deep loss for us,” said Manning.