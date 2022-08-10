ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are set for Saturday for young girls whose bodies were recovered from a Cass County pond late last month.

Services for sisters Te’Mari La’Trinity Shaunda Robinson-Oliver, 5, A’Miyah La’Shay Hughes, 8, and Zi’Ariel La’Jade Robinson-Oliver, 9, will take place at the Atlanta High School Auditorium on Saturday, Aug. 13. at 1:00 p.m.

Interment at Gum Spring CME Cemetery in Douglassville, Texas, will follow.

The girls’ bodies were recovered on July 30 by dive teams on July 30 following a search of private property off State Highway 77. Texas Rangers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating their deaths.