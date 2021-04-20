GALLERY: Fire destroys home of woman with 4 special-needs children

WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – A fire on Tuesday destroyed the Wills Point home of a mother of four special needs children.

Regina King said she was informed about noon that her home at 723 Sixth St. in Wills Point was burning, according to The County Eagle.

King was with her youngest child, age 4. Her three older children, ages 15, 10 and 6, were at school when the fire broke out.

Several fire departments remained on the scene early Tuesday afternoon. The Van Zandt County Fire Marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.

Photos show that in many places the home’s roof caved in and that some of the rooms were gutted by the fire.