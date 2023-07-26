TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Trinity County game warden rescued a boater who was stranded on a sinking boat following heavy rains in Trinity County that caused high water levels, debris and fast currents.

The game warden received a call from dispatch about a boater who was sinking in a nearby river.

The warden made contact with the boater and told him to put on a life jacket immediately and called the fire department for backup.

When the warden arrived, they found the boater hanging on the top bow of the boat which was floating vertically and halfway submerged. According to the release, the warden pulled up to the vessel and the boater was able to jump in.

TPWD said the boat then completely submerged but the warden was able to save it by tying the boat’s bowline to a nearby tree stump.

The warden and boater recovered an ice chest with fish and a couple of fishing poles. The boater reportedly said that a floating tree came over his motor and pushed the back of the boat under the water.