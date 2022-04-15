LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Gap Inc. is now hiring employees for their new warehouse in Longview.

The business is going to be located at the North Longview Business Park and will be 850,000 square feet.

Gap will have a hiring event on May 18 at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are hiring warehouse workers, maintenance technicians, operations managers, human resource coordinators and more. For more information, you may click here.

The Longview Economic Development Corporation completed its deal with Gap in February 2021. This is going to be a $5.2 million project with the city of Longview, Gregg County and SWEPCO.

“The jobs that will be created are not just going to be for Longview. This is going to create jobs all over the region. The trickle-down effect, from the shipping community, from the support vendors, from the hotel-motel businesses, the revenue impacts, the trickle-down effects are going to be huge,” said Bill Stout, the Gregg County Judge.

Once the facility is built, they will have to capability to process one million units per day.