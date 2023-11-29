LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A home in Longview sustained extensive damage after a fire that appeared to start in the area of their outside service meter.

The Longview Fire Department were called to a home on Mahlow Drive on Monday around 10:40 p.m. and found fire coming from the breaker panel inside the garage.

No injuries were reported and the fire did an approximate $20,000 in damage.

Photo courtesy of the Longview Fire Department

“The fire had started in the area of the electrical breaker panel and service meter and traveled up the inside of the wall into the attic,” LFD said.

LFD brought out three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles in response to the fire.