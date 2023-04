TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said that crews responded to a structure fire on Kevin Drive in Tyler.

Findley said that when crews arrived to the residence on the 8100 block of Kevin Drive, a vehicle parked in the garage was engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported as no one was in the home at the start of the fire.

According to Findley, the fire is under control but there is still one unit out at the residence as it is still an active scene.