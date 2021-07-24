Garden Estates of Tyler displays 1950s theme car show

TYLER, Texas (KETK) -The Garden Estates of Tyler, an assisted living community held a 1950s themed car show in their parking lot.

Tyler residents gathered to see rides of all different colors and styles.

The event had live music, food, drinks and classic cars.

“We got some live music, we got some vendors out doing great food, and the residents are out having a blast,” Crystal Dowling, the Executive Director of Garden Estates of the Tyler Car show said. “We got corn dogs, Cajun food, all kinds of goodies up front, we got some vendors inside who have some Mary K, some Scentsy, so just some different products that you can go and check out.”

Families gathered under the the shade to see the vehicles with the hoods open to showcase the engines.