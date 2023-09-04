TEXAS (KETK) — Considering the intensive heat that Texans have experience this summer, it is important for gardeners and plant enthusiast to know where to put their water resources when water usage is restricted.

All plants and trees have different water requirements to remain healthy. The more established and deeply rooted the tree or plant is, the less water it will need to survive.

Larry Stein, Ph. D,. Texas A&M AgriLife Extensions Service horticultural specialist stated that when we can only use limited water amounts, that it is best to “concentrate on the most valuable plants in your landscape.”

According to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extensions Service, hoses, drip lines and bubblers are a better watering method than sprinklers when there are water restrictions and water needs to be prioritized to specific yard areas.

Stein said Texans not under water restrictions should continue to maintain good water for ornamentals and summer blooming plants and evaluate the volume of water delivered from lawn sprinklers to ensure healthy, stress-free grass during the heat of the summer.

Dr. Larry Stein’s gardening guide tips include: