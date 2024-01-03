NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A standoff between a man and Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies ended after 30 minutes on Tuesday evening.

According to a release, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Chase Street in Garrison at 6:33 p.m. on Tuesday about an assault where a woman had suffered injuries to her face.

When deputies entered the house, they reportedly found Larry Dean Hartsfield, 63, of Garrison, armed with a knife that was pointed at his chest. Hartsfield allegedly threatened to harm himself.

Deputies then dispatched for backup and an ambulance to stand by.

Deputies reportedly were able to de-escalate the situation and Hartsfield was convinced to put down the knife. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the hospital for a minor self inflicted injury.

The female victim was examined and released after her injuries were documented.

Hartsfield was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family member with a previous conviction.