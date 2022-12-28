NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Nacogdoches County man was arrested for alleged fentanyl possession and distribution after 180 grams of pills were located during a search, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Donaye Garrett, 48, of Garrison, is facing a second-degree felony charge for possession of a controlled substance. Garrett also faces two additional first-degree felony charges for delivery of a controlled substance that were filed at the time of his arrest in November, the sheriff’s office said.

Garrett was also indicted federally on a charge of distribution and possession with intent to

distribute a controlled substance, specifically methamphetamine, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said he is currently in federal custody on the charge related to methamphetamine. Garrett faces between five and 40 years in federal prison and a fine, or a minimum of four years of supervised release.

Officials said the most recent charge was filed by NCSO investigators after lab tests confirmed that 180 grams of pills recovered during a search of his home contained fentanyl.

Photo from Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office shows pills allegedly recovered during the search of Michael Garrett’s home in Nov. 2022, which tested positive for the powerful opioid fentanyl. Garret has been charged with three felonies in an investigation into drug trafficking in Nacogdoches and East Texas.

Mugshot of Michael Donaye Garrett. Photo courtesy of Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Garrett was identified as a suspect in a multi-agency investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine, heroin and prescription medication in Nacogdoches County and East Texas.

On Nov. 10, investigators went into Garrett’s residence to serve warrants “based on information gathered during the investigation.” Officials said the pills were found during the search of the residence.

Each first-degree felony is punishable by between five and 99 years in prison. The second-degree felony is punishable by between two and 20 years in prison, and all three charges carry potential fines up to $10,000 each.

“The NCSO would like to thank the DEA and Texas Department of Public Safety for its assistance in this investigation,” the sheriff’s office.