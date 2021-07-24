Garrison man arrested for involvement in shooting of two people in vehicles near Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Garrison man was arrested for his involvement where two people were shot while driving in their vehicle on Hwy 59 near Appleby.

Lavell Henderson Jr. 34, was arrested for allegedly shooting two people while they were driving on Hwy 59.

One of the victims was shot in the back of the head and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and the other victim was grazed by the bullet and received only minor injuries.

Henderson was charged for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury a 2 nd degree felony and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.

The Nacogdoches Sheriff’s office said that the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released at a later time.