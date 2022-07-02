TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The lineup for the Tyler Troubadour Festival was announced Friday evening, revealing country music star Gary Allan as its headliner.

The lineup was released during a reveal party at Stanley’s Pit BBQ Friday evening, which was headlined by Lindale native Chris Colston, who will also be joining the main lineup at the festival.

The festival will be held on Saturday, Sep. 10 in Downtown Tyler, where Allan will be joined by other country artists like Flatland Cavalry, Mike Ryan, The Steel Woods, Chris Colston, Joint Custody and Holly Beth. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 8.

According to a Facebook post from the festival, anyone who signs up for emails on the website will get access to pre-sale tickets on Thursday, July 7. For more information on the festival, as well as ticket sales, click here.