LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Part of Wilson Avenue is closed in Lufkin due to a gas leak.

City officials said that Wilson Avenue is closed from North Raguet Street to just past Barto Drive because of a gas leak. Parts of Barto Drive are closed in the immediate vicinity.

“Residents in the area will likely smell a strong odor of gas, but based on air monitoring there is currently no immediate danger,” according to a statement from the city. “If anything changes, we will notify you immediately.”

The Lufkin Fire Department is monitoring the air at the scene while CenterPoint repairs the leak. Work is estimated to last until approximately 5:45 p.m.