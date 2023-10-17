SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — According to Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue, around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, his office was called to investigate an unidentified gas leak in the right-of-way of Smith County Road 2162, near Troup.

The fire marshal made the decision to shut down a portion of CR 2162, about a half mile east of CR 135, which runs between Arp and Troup. Smith County Road and Bridge crews placed barricades on the road to stop traffic while authorities can determine who owns the line and fix the leak, according to Hogue.

The Texas Railroad Commission, CenterPoint Energy and Emergency Services District 2 are present on the scene.