Gas prices rise in East Texas due to low supply during severe weather

(KETK)- The severe weather has affected our homes, water and now our fuel.

East Texas gas stations are raising their prices because they’re having problems with their supply.

Texas has more than 1,200 gas stations. The statewide average price at the pump increased by four cents per gallon to $2.23 last week for regular unleaded gas.

Now, the slippery and icy conditions of the highways and roads have made it too dangerous for oil tankers to travel on, so there has been hardly any fuel deliveries.

Delays are leaving some gas stations very low on fuel and some could soon even run out, if this goes on.

The demand is also going up.

Customers aren’t just getting gas for their vehicles — they’re filling up there generators too.

With everyone buying fuel in one short time — the gas stations are scrambling to provide service.

Gas station owners said they hope the weather gets better soon so they can get back to business.



“Due to the weather, it’s hard for them to get out and get everybody taken care of. This whole strip is out of gas, so I hope everybody can get taken care of,” said Bill Burns, Shell Gas Station.

Gas businesses are also urging people to only get the fuel they need because filling up extra tanks could cause issues for other drivers hoping to find gas.

Gas station owners said they do not know when they’ll get back to having a regular amount of fuel.

They also hope to start getting trucks out to deliver fuel as soon as possible.