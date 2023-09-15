AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Gas prices have been a costly expense for East Texans this summer, in combination with record high temperatures, and there does not seem to be a drop in price coming anytime soon.

According to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.42 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. This price is 25 cents more per gallon compared to around this time last year.

Currently, fuel demand remains strong as crude oil prices continue to rise. According to the AAA, this is pushing fuel price averages upward. Elevated crude oil prices are expected to hinder the typical September drop in gas prices.

“Although September usually sees gas prices decrease due to reduced demand, pump price fluctuations persist throughout the Lone Star State. Despite higher September prices, fuel demand remains strong,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “The continuous rise in crude oil prices, the primary gasoline ingredient, is likely preventing the usual September decline in retail fuel prices.”