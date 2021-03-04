Gas smell throughout Jacksonville due to chemical issue

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A strong smell of gas throughout the city of Jacksonville since Wednesday night left many residents concerned.

Jacksonville ISD released a statement saying they had been in contact with Centerpoint Energy early Thursday morning. The gas smell is due to “an over-abundance of the chemical used to produce the odor in natural gas.”

The school district assured parents and residents that there is no leak in Jacksonville

The chemical is known as Mercaptan and is used to give leaking gas a smell similar to rotten eggs.

The practice has been used worldwide since the 1937 New London school explosion here in East Texas that killed just over 300 people, many of them students. The explosion was blamed on natural gas leaking but was not detected due to it being odorless.

Here is the entire statement released by the district:

JISD officials have been in contact with Centerpoint Energy officials early this morning concerning the prevalent smell of gas throughout town and concentrated around the Middle School and Fred Douglass campuses. We have been assured that no leak is involved, but is caused by an over-abundance of the chemical used to produce the odor in natural gas. At this time, classes will proceed as planned. JISD and Centerpoint Energy will continue to monitor the situation throughout the day.