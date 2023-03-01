TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans are looking to prepare for severe weather. Generator Supercenter East Texas, in Tyler might get busy. When the power goes out, generators can be a great source, but it is important to use them safely.

“Your AC, your hot water heater, some people run their oven, their dryers, I mean really everything in the house,” said Adrian Gonzalez, a salesman at Generator Supercenter East Texas.

Generators at their store are supposed to last 15-25 years and some even longer. When it comes to purchasing one for your home.

“So, for the sizing, I mean what you want to do is look at how big your house is, what’s your square footage if you have gas or if you’re just all electric and then where we can put the generator at,” said Gonzalez.

Decide what exactly you want running in your home when if you lose power, consider air conditioning, hot water heater, appliances, and more.

“The 24KW is probably the most popular, size generator we have because it will do a house that’s 1,000 square feet to a house that’s 5,000 square feet, it just depends on what’s crucial to you, what are the most important things that you want to run,” said Gonzalez.

It’s encouraged to have a certified installer so, it can be set up safely.

“Carbon dioxide, and it still, it’s still… A piece of powered equipment. It’d be like a lawnmower or something running inside of your house,” said Patrick Dooley, Rusk County Fire Marshall.

Propane or natural gas is needed to power it.

“Make sure you know how to use it before you actually need the generator, don’t use it when you got you to know 60 mph straight-line winds coming lightning, raining, storming outside,” said Dooley.

Unfortunately, he’s seen a handful of people die from carbon monoxide poisoning, “during long periods of power outages, we’ve seen that in the past,” said Dooley.

According to, Consumer Product Safety Commission, they estimate that about 85 consumers die in the U.S each year from CO poisoning from portable generators.

“Be weather aware, if you don’t have to be out and about during all of this. Stay home,” said Dooley.