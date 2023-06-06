TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Get on your feet and get ready for the 2023-2024 season at the University of Texas at Tyler’s R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center.

For their 27th season, they will be hosting some of Broadway’s biggest hits, concerts, children’s shows live music and a distinguished lecture.

Subscribers can place their orders on June 7, and Cowan Center Circle members can buy tickets to specific shows on August 14.

Tickets for each individual show go on sale about a month before the event. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets, are asked to call the Cowan Center Box Office at 903-566-7424 or visit them online here.

Below is a list of performances expected in the 2023- 2024 season:

ARTS IN EDUCATION EVENTS

Pete’s Big Hollywood Adventure: November 9

Charlotte’s Web: February 29

BROADWAY SERIES

Come from Away: September 18

Jesus Christ Superstar: November 14

On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan: January 23

Courtesy: UT Tyler Cowan Center

ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—and become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Now their story is an all-new exhilarating original musical.

BIG SERIES

Ann Wilson of Heart & Tripsitter: September 28

Craig Morgan – God, Family & Country: October 12

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band: February 14

DISTINGUISHED LECTURE EVENT

Terry Bradshaw, former NFL quarterback for the Pittsburg Steelers, and two-time Super Bowl MVP will bring his larger-than-life personality to the distringuished lecture event on Tuesday, March 5.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Fox Sports host and former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) FILE – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw holds the ball Jan. 20, 1980, in Pasadena, Calif., during NFL football’s Super Bowl XIV against the Los Angeles Rams. The Steelers beat the Rams 31-19. (AP Photo/File)

He is also a best-selling author, actor, and three-time Emmy Award winning co-host of America’s most-watched pregame show, FOX NFL Sunday.

KIDS @ NITE SERIES

Madagascar The Musical: October 7

A Charlie Brown Christmas: November 30

PERFORMING ARTS SERIES

The Barricade Boys – West End Party: October 5

Sing & Swing: A Jazz at Lincoln Ceneter Presents Production: February 10

iLuminate: April 2

Voctave: April 18

Along with the Sing and Swing on February 10, the Cowan Cetner will celebrate the speakeasy era and the decades that followed with a ‘Speakeasy Affair & Fundraiser’..

Dress up in pearls, hats, spats and glamor for a fundraiser in the Alumni House.