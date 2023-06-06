TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Get on your feet and get ready for the 2023-2024 season at the University of Texas at Tyler’s R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center.
For their 27th season, they will be hosting some of Broadway’s biggest hits, concerts, children’s shows live music and a distinguished lecture.
Subscribers can place their orders on June 7, and Cowan Center Circle members can buy tickets to specific shows on August 14.
Tickets for each individual show go on sale about a month before the event. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets, are asked to call the Cowan Center Box Office at 903-566-7424 or visit them online here.
Below is a list of performances expected in the 2023- 2024 season:
ARTS IN EDUCATION EVENTS
- Pete’s Big Hollywood Adventure: November 9
- Charlotte’s Web: February 29
BROADWAY SERIES
- Come from Away: September 18
- Jesus Christ Superstar: November 14
- On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan: January 23
ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—and become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Now their story is an all-new exhilarating original musical.
BIG SERIES
- Ann Wilson of Heart & Tripsitter: September 28
- Craig Morgan – God, Family & Country: October 12
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band: February 14
DISTINGUISHED LECTURE EVENT
Terry Bradshaw, former NFL quarterback for the Pittsburg Steelers, and two-time Super Bowl MVP will bring his larger-than-life personality to the distringuished lecture event on Tuesday, March 5.
He is also a best-selling author, actor, and three-time Emmy Award winning co-host of America’s most-watched pregame show, FOX NFL Sunday.
KIDS @ NITE SERIES
- Madagascar The Musical: October 7
- A Charlie Brown Christmas: November 30
PERFORMING ARTS SERIES
- The Barricade Boys – West End Party: October 5
- Sing & Swing: A Jazz at Lincoln Ceneter Presents Production: February 10
- iLuminate: April 2
- Voctave: April 18
Along with the Sing and Swing on February 10, the Cowan Cetner will celebrate the speakeasy era and the decades that followed with a ‘Speakeasy Affair & Fundraiser’..
Dress up in pearls, hats, spats and glamor for a fundraiser in the Alumni House.