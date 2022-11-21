MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The historic courthouse in Marshall will light up the square this week for the famous “Wonderland of Lights.”

Millions of white lights will light up the historic Harrison County Courthouse. There are many family activities, including ice skating, a vintage carousel ride, train rides and even a carriage ride. Visitors can explore the collection of tiny houses in ‘Santa’s Village.’ Festivities begin on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. with the Courthouse Lighting Ceremony.

Live music will play every Friday and Saturday evening at Telegraph Park. The Wassail Walk on Main Street takes place Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. On Dec. 3, the Let It Snow Christmas Parade begins at 6:00 p.m. A Christmas Car Show takes place the following Saturday, Dec. 10, at 5:00 p.m.

Those looking to do some Christmas shopping can visit the shops downtown and the Outdoor Christmas Pop-Up Market on Main Street. The market opens at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

Tickets are available online Three lucky winners can win a family four-pack of tickets to the Wonderland of Lights in this year’s sweepstakes.