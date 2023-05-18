TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Dog owners in Tyler will have the opportunity to get their pets washed free of charge and support a local animal shelter this Saturday.

Peltier Subaru will host the 11th annual Dirty Dog Wash on Saturday. The dealership will donate $25 to Pets Fur People for every dog washed at the event, but owners won’t have to pay.

They are also offering nail trimmings and owners can get their pets microchipped. The organization is hoping to wash at least 200 dogs on Saturday. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Loop 323 at the Peltier Subaru dealership