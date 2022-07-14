GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer Brewing Company has announced that it is closing its doors at the end of the month.

“We can no longer maintain,” the company said. “You’ve still got a couple of weekends to come celebrate the good times with us, and we hope that you do.”

The company cited rising costs in “everything that’s required to brew and serve you with quality beers” over the last year in its announcement as reasons why the business is closing.

The brewing company has been open for four years, and said they have appreciated the support from their community during that time.

“We will desperately miss all of you,” the company said.