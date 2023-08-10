GILMER, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, Gilmer ISD had its first day back at school.

“It’s been a long summer, so the kids are ready and most of the parents are ready as well,” said Rick Albritton, Gilmer ISD Superintendent.

While first-day traffic can be chaotic, morning buses and traffic ran smoothly. “We ran about 600 cars, and we didn’t have any problems, so we started on time which is a big deal for us today,” said Albritton.

For Tyler Gillespie, it’s his first year teaching high school chemistry at Gilmer ISD. “It’s our job as teachers to help foster that curiosity so they can be better scientists and more critical thinkers in the future,” said Gillespie.

The staff is happy to be back on campus. “I have the best job in the world, very excited to work with these kids every year,” said Ben Patrick, Gilmer ISD.

Patrick has a huge impact on the Buckeye family. He is the theater arts director, the auditorium manager, UIL coordinator and a bus driver. He hopes to inspire students for another year. “Feel the freedom to make mistakes, try new things, and I’ll always tell them that I’ve got their back,” said Patrick.

He’s working to foster learning environments that bring excitement to students, each day. “Make sure that they have a captivating and interesting experience in my classroom,” said Gillespie.

Gilmer ISD strives to create a supportive school system. “High expectations with love and grace, we are going to work hard and we are going to play hard,” said Patrick.

Gilmer ISD is kicking off the year with school pride. “This entire district is out in full force, and they bleed Buckeye orange,” said Gillespie.

They’re ready to get to work so students can have another successful year.