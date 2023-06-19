GILMER, Texas (KETK) — After last week’s storms, thousands of people are still without power and feeling the effects.

“The majority of people had no food or ice,” said one Gilmer resident.

The number of days without electricity is going up, along with the Texas heat.

In Upshur County, officials said powerful storms on Friday wiped out city resources.

“It’s been very hectic,” said Marc Nichols, Upshur County Emergency Coordinator. “We’ve got a lot going on.”

The Gilmer Civic Center has opened its doors providing affected community residents a space with food, water and internet, helping people beat the heat and recover some of what they’ve lost.

“The civic center and Brookshire’s and other places all pitched in and helped us out,” added a Gilmer resident.

Community members were thankful for local and state agencies, businesses and neighbors that are helping them through this difficult time.

“It’s so hot and especially like older people like myself and my husband with heart disease, I don’t think many of us would have made it,” added a local resident.

According to Upshur Rural Electric Co-Op, more than 150 servicemembers are working to restore services.

The Upshur County emergency coordinator told KETK News he expects most residents to have their power fully restored sometime this week.

A representative with the Public Utility Commission of Texas was also meeting with local officials today at the center assuring local community leaders they’ll provide assistance any way they can in the coming days.